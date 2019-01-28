Anna McKee propels Father McGivney to consolation bracket title, Lorton tosses in 24 to lead Warriors
January 28, 2019
Listen to the story
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 58, HARDIN CALHOUN 55: In the first game of the day, the final of the consolation bracket in the Lady Hawk Invitational Saturday, Anna McKee’s 28 points, along with Madison Webb’s 12 points and Charlize Luehmann’s 11, helped the Griffins to the win.
Sophie Lorton led the Warriors with 24 points, while Colleen Schumann had 14 points and Emily Clowers had 10.
