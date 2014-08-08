Anna Lee Green Little Miss Jersey County Tradition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Il (August 6, 2014)- Anna Lee Green Little Miss Jersey County 2014, is pictured receiving her check from Jersey State Bank Vice President Mark Schaefer. Jersey State Bank is honored to take part in the tradition of the pageant. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip