Jerseyville Il (August 6, 2014)- Anna Lee Green Little Miss Jersey County 2014, is pictured receiving her check from Jersey State Bank Vice President Mark Schaefer. Jersey State Bank is honored to take part in the tradition of the pageant.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

3 days ago - Jersey Sheriff Releases Statement On McClusky Road House Fire

4 days ago - Jerseyville Woman Charged With Residential Arson

Sep 14, 2023 - “Model Student” Ashley Huang Named A Jersey Community Middle Student Of The Month

Sep 19, 2023 - Jersey County State’s Attorney Ben Goetten Sheds Party Affiliation: Cites SAFE-T Act, Need for Neutrality in Law Enforcement.

6 days ago - Jersey Class Marks 63rd Reunion

Related Video:

Jersey County Little Miss Pagent

Junior Miss Jersey County

 