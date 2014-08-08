Anna Lee Green Little Miss Jersey County Tradition
August 8, 2014 11:09 AM
Jerseyville Il (August 6, 2014)- Anna Lee Green Little Miss Jersey County 2014, is pictured receiving her check from Jersey State Bank Vice President Mark Schaefer. Jersey State Bank is honored to take part in the tradition of the pageant.
