TAYLORVILLE - Civic Memorial's girls basketball team captured a hard-fought battle against the Decatur MacArthur Generals 61-49 Monday night in the Taylorville Sectional semifinals.

Anna Hall led the way for CM with 21 points, while Kourtland Tyus had 16 as the Eagles advances to the sectional championship.

Quincenia Jackson led the Generals with 24 points and Jayda Dees scored 9.

Harper Buhs and Mackenzie Cato also contributed 8 points apiece for CM.

CM led 15-14 at the end of one, 23-22 at the half and 45-40 at the end of three quarters. The Eagles outscored the Generals 16-9 in the final period to clinch the victory.

CM is now 29-5 and advances to the Taylorville Sectional championship, where the Eagles will play either Charleston or Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at 7 p.m. Thursday. Charleston and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin met in the other sectional semifinal game on Monday. Charleston was 29-0 heading into the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin contest.

