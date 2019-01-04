CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, MASCOUTAH 8: Anna Hall led the Eagles with 17 points, while both Jenna Christeson and Kourtland Tyus had 10 each in CM’s rout of Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match-up.

The Eagles led throughout the game, taking a 37-4 halftime lead in coasting to the win.

CM goes to 17-2. while the Indians fall to 4-12.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.