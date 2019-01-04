Anna Hall leads CM with 17 points in 71-8 thrashing of Mascoutah, Christeson, Tyus score 10 each
January 4, 2019 1:08 PM
Listen to the story
CIVIC MEMORIAL 71, MASCOUTAH 8: Anna Hall led the Eagles with 17 points, while both Jenna Christeson and Kourtland Tyus had 10 each in CM’s rout of Mascoutah in a Mississippi Valley Conference match-up.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The Eagles led throughout the game, taking a 37-4 halftime lead in coasting to the win.
CM goes to 17-2. while the Indians fall to 4-12.
Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.