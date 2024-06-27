EDWARDSVILLE - Anna Feco of the Montclaire Swim Club/Edwardsville High School swim teams, enjoyed success with the Marlins in the Southwest Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet, held June 24 at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville, as the club finished third overall in the meet, and second in the girls division.

Overall, it was a good meet for Montclaire, along with the other teams, and in an interview conducted during the meet, Feco did indeed feel that things were going well for both herself and her club.

Anna is also an Edwardsville High School girls volleyball team and is a Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month.

"I'm feeling pretty good," Feco said. "Everyone's doing really well, we've got new coaches, they're doing really well, and just good energy here."

Feco previously swam for the Metro-East Titans swim club of Edwardsville, and does notice quite a bit of differences between the winter and summer seasons.

"Summer season, I feel like it's more addressed, like fun, we do a lot of joking around and stuff," Feco said, "but winter's a little bit more serious. But it's still fun."

Feco enjoys swimming very much, and has a good philosophy behind the sport as well.

"Yes, I do enjoy swimming a lot," Feco said. "I don't know if I want to do it that far on, but I like it a lot."

Feco also has a number of goals for both herself and her club for the season.

"I hope we win SWISA again," Feco said, "because we have won it in previous years a lot. We got on the coaches, and they seem to be doing really well," she said with a smile. "So I'm really hoping for that."

As for herself, Feco is hopeful of all-around improvement in all of her events.

"I'm hoping to improve all my times," Feco said, "in all my relays and my single races."

Needless to say, Feco is looking ahead to everything happening in the summer season.

"I'm looking forward to having a lot more fun, and memories, and stuff," Feco said.

Again, congrats to Feco on her Spencer Homes Female Athlete of the Month honor.

