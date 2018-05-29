EDWARDSVILLE – Senior Anna Burke has been one of the driving forces behind Edwardsville's girls softball success this year.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 19-3 overall record, then won the IHSA Class 4A regional at Alton this past weekend, defeating Springfield High 11-0 and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1-0 in the final on Saturday. The Tigers next play Belleville East at home today in the semifinals of the Pekin Sectional.

As one of the seniors, Burke knows that she's one of the club's leaders, and it's up to her to help set the examples. Burke is hitting over .500 for the season.

Saturday, May 12, was one of Anna Burke's best performances of the 2018 softball season.

The Edwardsville senior shortstop went four-for-four with an RBI double in the sixth that sealed the game as the Tigers defeated Civic Memorial 7-5 at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Burke battled in each of her at bats, and her hits were a key part of a 10-hit attack for the Tigers.

Burke thinks that her club has done very well throughout the season, but also knows there some mistakes to be cleaned up.

“I'd say overall, we're doing pretty well,” Burke said. “We've gotten much better since the beginning of the season.

“As shortstop, and also my catcher,” looking back at Taryn Brown with a smile when she was interviewed, said, “I feel like we're both the leaders of the team,” Burke said. “So, I feel like we've just got to keep working hard, and help each other get over those small things; so if you don't get a hit or something, you've got to come back that next at bat and fix it.”

Burke likes the Tigers' chances of moving ahead during the post season.

“I think our chances are very high,” Burke said. “I have much hope for this team, and I know we can do it if everything works out for us.”

And with such confidence and leadership, you can expect Anna Burke to be one of the reason why Edwardsville is again enjoying post season softball success.

