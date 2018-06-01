EDWARDSVILLE - Animal welfare groups and local leaders are joining forces to place a referendum on the November ballot to support a 90% save rate at Madison County’s animal control shelter.

County Chairman Kurt Prenzler is leading the effort with the support of local humane groups to gather over 10,000 signatures to place an advisory referendum on the ballot.

“I support a county no-kill policy and I think an advisory referendum will show we have overwhelming support from the public,” said Prenzler. “I want to invite everyone, regardless of political party, to come together and make this happen. We all want a safe and humane community for people and pets”

Prenzler is getting help from local groups including a lawyer with Best Friends Animal Society Ledy VanKavage. She hopes Madison County can finish the job it started over a year ago and that this effort will jumpstart the process.

Article continues after sponsor message

Anne Schmidt from the Illinois Humane Society thinks the petition effort will show the community is behind a more humane approach to animal control.

“This petition effort is going to show that the public overwhelmingly wants to get away from euthanizing animals that could otherwise make great pets,” said Schmidt. “Other communities across the country have moved to save over 90% of their animals and it can be done without higher costs. We have a great network of nonprofits willing to lend a helping hand to make it happen.”

Prenzler and Vankavage are asking that those interested in getting signatures attend a gathering at Alfonzo’s Pizzeria in Troy on Tuesday, June 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to hand out materials and to go over rules for petition efforts.

More information can be found at www.PrenzlerforPets.com.

More like this: