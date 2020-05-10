EDWARDSVILLE - Mother's Day is always a very much-anticipated holiday every year, with many phone calls, flowers, cards and other gifts give to the very special women across the country who are moms.

In the case of Edwardsville's Angie Hardesty, Mother's Day is a very special day, indeed.

Hardesty is currently battling against ovarian cancer, which was discovered after her second daughter, Adalyn, was born two months premature. Adalyn has also battled against medical problems Both of them have overcome their problems very well.

In both cases, the outlook is very bright for both mother and daughter for full recovery.

Hardesty, 29, is an Edwardsville resident who graduated from Edwardsville High in 2008, then from SIUE in 2012 with a major in history and minor in Spanish. She's been married for just over seven years, and already had one daughter, Abigail. Her pregnancy with Adalyn was going well when Hardesty went in for a 30-week ultrasound treatment to check on her progress.

"I went in for my 30-week ultrasound, and the OB-GYN noticed that she was smaller than usual," Hardesty said. "I was monitored three times in a week, and (Adalyn) was born at 34 weeks."

It was discovered that Adalyn suffered from a condition where he esophagus wasn't connected to her stomach properly, and at three weeks old, she underwent successful surgery to connect the esophagus to her stomach. But during the C-section operation to deliver Adalyn, something else was wrong.

"My doctor noticed that during my C-section, something didn't look right," Hardesty said. "So I had a biopsy at the same time, and at the same week as the surgery, he informed me that I had tested positive for ovarian cancer. And we would later find out that it was stage three."

Hardesty was shocked to learn of her condition, as she didn't display any symptoms of the disease, and six weeks later, she had a complete hysterectomy and started treatments. Meanwhile, Adalyn spent eight weeks in the infant intensive care unit of the hospital.

"At this point, we discovered that Adalyn had some reflux that caused her to choke, and she began what we called the blue episodes," Hardesty said. "She had trouble breathing, and at times, she had episodes that lasted two or three minutes, and at worst, 45 minutes. At this point, we ended up home for three days, then we ended up back in the hospital from mid-October to mid-December."

It was a very difficult period for both Hardesty and her second daughter; in fact, the same day that Adalyn was scheduled for her first surgery to correct the blue episodes was the same day Hardesty started chemotherapy for her cancer. And as a newborn premature baby, Adalyn was also fighting a viral infection. In all, over the next seven months, there were a total of 25 different hospital admissions.

"(Adalyn) had to have operations periodically since, for a total of seven," Hardesty said, "and I had to have six rounds of chemo, for the frontline treatment, and 18 rounds more of maintenance."

Today, both Hardesty and Adalyn are doing much better, as Hardesty just had her final treatment this past week, while Adalyn had her most recent procedure done last month. And Hardesty also credits a higher power in regards to her pregnancy with Adalyn.

"We actually had difficulties conceiving Adalyn," Hardesty said, "and I believe God sent her to me exactly when I needed her, or I may never had known about the cancer."

The future outlook for both mother and daughter is very promising.

"For me, they're going to do another scan to make sure that I'm in remission," Hardesty said, "but I'm considered in remission right now. And Adalyn is going longer between her procedures, and her surgeon feels that this is something that she will eventually outgrow."

For others that are having the same struggles, Hardesty offered words of encouragement and support, reminding people to celebrate the small victories and to keep persevering and stay positive, not letting the bad days get the best of them.

"It's very much a marathon," Hardesty said, "and slow and steady wins the race."

