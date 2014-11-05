BRIGHTON ILLINOIS - Angie Custer, a local title insurance professional, employed by Prairie State Title & Escrow, Inc. travelled to the American Land Title Association Convention recently in Seattle, Washington. While at the convention, Angie met with the nation's leading title insurance professionals as well as governement regulators regarding the upcoming implementation of the ALTA Best Practices.

Prairie State Title & Escrow, Inc. was the only local company in attendance. At the convention Angie learned the latest developments and implementation procedures required by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau relating to the Final Rule for the Integrated Mortgage Disclosure.

Angie is a certified Illinois Title Professional and has been employed with Prairie State Title & Escrow, Inc. for 15 years. Offices are located in Brighton and Godfrey. For more information on title insurance or ALTA's Best Practices, please contact Angie at (618) 372-8424.

