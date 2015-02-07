PIASA - A Southwestern graduate Angela (Bray) Heise, who now serves as Vice President, Enterprise Information Technology Solutions for Lockheed Martin Corporation, will be the guest speaker at the Southwestern School Foundation dinner and auction on Saturday, March 14, 2015. The event will be held at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey at 6 p.m.

Heise, a 1992 graduate of Southwestern High School, is responsible for leading Lockheed Martin’s information technology business and serving Department of Defense customers in the operation and defense of their global networks. She also manages eight major data centers, hosts 200 Air Force and Army mission applications, and provides IT support for senior leaders in the Pentagon. Her organization consists of over 3000 employees worldwide and provides IT services to millions of users.

Heise’s previous roles at Lockheed Martin include serving as the Director of the company’s Army Corps of Engineers – Information Technology program located in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Her responsibilities included leading a team of 800 engineers and technicians across the country in providing innovative IT support, operating two major data centers, and supporting over 2000 field sites in a 24x7 setting from October 2010 to September 2012. Under her leadership, she significantly improved the IT service for the Army Corps of engineers across the country.

She has also served as Lockheed Martin’s Director of Unified Logistics Solutions and was responsible for all aspects of ensuring successful delivery of transportation and supply chain solutions for the United States Transportation Command and the Defense Logistics Agency, and capturing new business from October 2006 to October 2010.

In 2012, Heise was recognized in Aviation Week’s Top 40 under 40, and in 2013 as Federal Computing Week’s Top 100 Executives. This year, she was selected to attend Fortune Magazine’s first annual event for the Most Powerful Women- Next Generation. She served as the Lockheed Martin Executive Champion for the Greater Washington American Heart Association in 2013, and has served as a member of the Women’s Leadership Forum Steering Committee.

Heise graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science. She and her husband, Roger, currently live in Oakton, Virginia, and are the parents of five.

this is the 13th anniversary of the Southwestern Foundation’s dinner and auction. The annual event has helped generate $252,250 in scholarships that have been awarded to 260 Southwestern graduates since 2001. The Foundation has also awarded mini-grants totaling more than $43,000 to help enhance learning opportunities in the Southwestern District.

Tickets to the event, which are $30, are available through any Foundation board member or by calling the Southwestern School District office at 372-3813.

