Couples names: Angela and Josh

City: Wood River

Date met or started dating: November 1, 2022

What makes your relationship special? The laughs and love we share. I have never felt so connected with someone. I can finally be myself and for that I adore him! He loves me for me and I love him for him! Together we are Pooh and Honey.

Share a memory you have made together: Playing games. We absolutely love playing games and just enjoying one another's company! (Inside joke 8,9,10).

