CARROLLTON - The Carrollton Hawks football squad dominated an athletic Shelbyville squad 47-7 this past Saturday afternoon at Carrollton. Running back Harley Angel was a standout for the Hawks in the game and set a single-game rushing record with 224 yards in 12 carries. He had the previous record with 205 yards in one half against North Greene.

Angel scored on runs of 32 yards, 4 yards, 82 yards, and 35 yards.

“Offensively, we saw what they were trying to do and it took us a little bit to figure them out but we found out where their weaknesses were and just attacked them,” Hawks’ Coach Nick Flowers said. “We really took it to them with drives in the second quarter. Harley Angel had his best game of the season. He also had seven solos tackles and eight assists on defense.”

The Hawks led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, then exploded for 21 points in the second quarter to lead 28-7 at the half. Carrollton scored 19 unanswered points in the third quarter to seal the game for the final of 47-7.

Hawks’ star quarterback Grant Pohlman had another tremendous game, Coach Flowers said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Grant does a great job out there and is a leader,” he added. “He ended up with a touchdown himself and two touchdown passes.”

Coach Flowers said Shelbyville keyed on Pohlman all day, which opened it up for Angel on the ground.

Coach Flowers said there were some collisions on the field Saturday and he thought his boys hit and played hard throughout the entire game. Coach Flowers didn’t think Shelbyville would forget the Hawks any time soon.

The Hawks are now 9-1 overall and play Greenfield-Northwestern at home at 1 p.m. this Saturday. Carrollton will be the definite favorite in the game with a 34-16 win over the Tigers on October 16.

“If we keep playing as we have been we could win lots more.”

More like this: