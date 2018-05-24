ALTON - Andy’s Tire and Auto Service is making a move to the former Rothman Furniture site at 3100 Washington Avenue in Alton.

With the move, Andy’s Auto Body, which originated in 1974 and was then taken over by Mark Anderson in 2007, and Andy’s Tire and Auto Service will soon be operating under one roof.

The site is capable of working with all insurance companies as well as provide fair, honest and quality repairs, Anderson said.

Andy’s says it can provide the customer with every vehicle service or maintenance need. The professional technicians can work on cars, truck, vans, SUVs, and many more types of vehicles.

"Whether you are looking for an oil change, 90k service, tune-up, inspection, or other maintenance need, our team can handle all of these with ease," owner Mark Anderson said. "The present location offers a comfortable waiting room and a courtesy shuttle service while your vehicle is with our mechanics. We will continue to deliver this relaxing atmosphere to our customers at the new location, offering coffee and other beverages as well TV’s and WiFi to help pass the time while you wait."

Anderson is very proud of his team of professionals, trained problem solvers.

“We have done very well over the years by treating our customers with respect as well as our involvement in the community,” Anderson said. “We are very excited to soon be settled in at our new location and invite those that have not visited or utilized our services to ‘Go to Andy’s’.”

Anderson described the tentative schedule for the new Andy's as follows:

Emissions testing will be open the whole time during the conversion.

On May 28, the Andy's Auto and Tire Center at Alton Square Mall will be closed until June 4, but again the emissions center will be open at the new location in Alton.

The mall Andy's shop will be open through Saturday of Memorial Day weekend. The auto body shop on Broadway in Alton will not move for a few more months, right now just the tire center will move.

The Broadway in Alton Andy's location will have normal hours the week the other is closed.

Anderson said he considered the old Rothman location in Alton as a crown jewel with 31,000 cars a day going by that location.

"Sometimes buildings like this can sit for years," he said. "We are glad we will be able to locate our businesses under one big roof and help improve the community."

