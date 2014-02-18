Andy’s Auto Body and Tire & Auto Service Centers have been locally owned and operated since 1974. There are three locations in the Riverbend area, the most recent opened in 2013 at Alton Square Mall in the former Sears Automotive building, and they also have a location in Maryville. Mark Anderson, owner of the chain of locations, announces there will be a fourth location added very soon. The new location at 1533 East Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River, which was the former home of Federico Chrysler & Jeep, will offer Auto Body as well as Tire & Auto services, and will also offer quality pre-owned vehicles for sale. Renovations on the building began on Saturday, February 1st, and are coming along nicely.

Chuck Tucker, who manages the Alton Square location, will head up the Tire & Auto Service at the new location, and Kevin Frederking, who has many years of experience in auto sales and management, will head the Pre-Owned Sales department. Anderson said, “This is a great location and we are very excited to expand into Wood River.” Plans are currently on-track for an opening mid-March.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: