Andy's Auto Body and Car Care's Giveaway to benefit RiverBend Head Start & Family Services
Andy's Auto Body and Car Care is having a raffle for a 4' RC Helicopter valued at $500 to benefit Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. This would be a fantastic gift for a child on your Christmas list.big or small! Tickets are only $5, or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at Andy's Auto Body located at 3444 E. Broadway in Alton, or at Andy's Tire & Auto Service located at 260 E. Center Drive in Alton. The drawing will be held on Monday, December 23rd and the winner will be notified by phone.
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.