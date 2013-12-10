Andy's Auto Body and Car Care's Giveaway to benefit RiverBend Head Start & Family Services Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Andy's Auto Body and Car Care is having a raffle for a 4' RC Helicopter valued at $500 to benefit Riverbend Head Start & Family Services. This would be a fantastic gift for a child on your Christmas list.big or small! Tickets are only $5, or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at Andy's Auto Body located at 3444 E. Broadway in Alton, or at Andy's Tire & Auto Service located at 260 E. Center Drive in Alton. The drawing will be held on Monday, December 23rd and the winner will be notified by phone. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip