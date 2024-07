Andy Lim Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Andy Lim Hometown: Silay City Years of Service: 1960-1965 Date of Death: 1965-07-21 Killed in Action?: yes Reach Your Local Community with Us! Military Branch: Navy Rank: Grandmaster General War(s) During Service: Korean-Philippine War Medals of Honors Earned: Purple heart Message: He was a brave man, we miss him more and more every day. Submitted by: Raunak Patel Print Version Submit your Tribute