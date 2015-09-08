The image of him pointing his finger after striking a batter out, that full swing–going forwards and back at the plate. His statement of being “one tough Dominican” as he pitched through the pain of a grounder of his leg to help the St. Louis Cardinals win the 1982 World Series…those and countless others will forever be emblazoned for those in Cardinals Nation who witnessed Joaquin Andujar.

Former big league pitcher Mario Soto, who is President of the Dominican Federation of Baseball, shared the sad news with ESPN Deportes that Andujar has passed away at the age of 62.

“Joaquin battled for several years with diabetes and in recent days had much declined,” Soto told ESPNDeportes, noting the energetic, emotional style that his friend pitched with. “It was courageous, competitor and above all, very handsome. Nobody wanted to have problems with Andujar.”

Andujar pitched five seasons in St. Louis, posting a record of 68-53 in nearly 1100 innings pitched. He won at least 20 games in both 1984 and 1985, both years he was an All-Star.