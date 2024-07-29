O’FALLON - Andria’s Steakhouse hopes to open a new location in The Old Base Factory in O’Fallon, Illinois.

The famous restaurant is known for its community feel. They hope to expand their menu and their customer base with Max and Muggs, an Andria’s Family Restaurant that would serve gourmet burgers, sandwiches and local brews.

The new restaurant would be located inside The Old Base Factory off Obernuefemann Road in O’Fallon, which is in the process of being transformed into a food hall. Max Kenison, third-generation owner of Andria’s, said they are excited about the prospect of being included in the new food hall space.

“We’ve been around for almost 46 years. Community members have become like family,” Kenison said. “Not only would this expand on what we’re currently known for, but it would also reinstate our commitment to our community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Kenison promises that Max and Muggs would draw from the “historic family roots” of Andria’s Steakhouse while introducing a new “casual concept” to their dining. He is excited to build on the family’s legacy, and he hopes that Max and Muggs will allow them to share their food and family atmosphere with new diners.

“This vision would tie to my family’s history by including my Grandma Muggs in the naming of our restaurant, and it would offer a variety of casual food options and local brews,” Kenison said. “We have been grilling steaks for right around 46 years and I have been grilling them since I was about 12. I love the atmosphere and the connection that we have built at Andria’s over the last several decades.”

While Andria’s Steakhouse is a family-owned restaurant, Kenison noted that the family goes beyond blood. Kenison and his parents know the names of most of their customers, and they often celebrate birthdays and special occasions right alongside their diners.

They hope that Max and Muggs will be a positive addition to The Old Base Factory if their proposal is accepted. They are striking an interest and hope to secure a space in The Old Base Factory. For more information about Andria’s Steakhouse and their plans to expand, you can visit their official website at Andrias.com.

“Our community has been extremely loyal over the years, and we’re lucky to have them,” Kenison added. “Now is the perfect time for us to take on a new venture outside of our traditional roots.”

More like this: