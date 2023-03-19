EDWARDSVILLE - Andrew Hendrickson, a senior pitcher/outfielder with the Edwardsville baseball team, is off to a good start as the Tigers opened the 2023 season this past week, getting the only two hits in the team's 10-0 loss to Lockport Township Mar. 16, driving in a run in a 12-2 win over St. Joseph-Ogden in the season opener on Mar. 15, and going three innings on the mound in a 14-4 win over Washington on Mar. 17, allowing two runs without a hit and walking one in gaining his first win of the season.

Last season, Hendrickson had no record in six appearances on the mound, having a 1.83 ERA in recording two saves, walking eight while fanning seven. He also hit .190 on the year with one home run and nine RBIs as he helped the Tigers win the Class 4A state championship.

It's a new year, of course, and against the Porters, Edwardsville gave up four run in both the fifth and seventh innings in their loss, but Hendrickson isn't about to let a bad game get in the way of working hard and enjoying success.

The Lockport pitching had 12 strikeouts against Edwardsville batting on the day, a great performance, much to the Porters' credit.

"Yeah, they definitely had good pitching," Hendrickson said, "the guy (Dylan Nagle) had good stuff and I just think he out-competed us. He deserves it."

Hendrickson had the only two hits in the game for the Tigers, singles in the second and seventh innings, and he knows despite the loss, there's a long way to go in the season.

"Yeah, I mean, I just felt pretty good that last one," Hendrickson said, "I got there pretty well on it. Down 10-0, I'm just trying to beat the pitcher and I did. So I got the hit."

The win over the Spartans was a great way to start off the season before the loss to Lockport, but Hendrickson knows there's still plenty of baseball yet to be played between now and the start of the Class 4A playoffs in May.

"Yeah, that's my spirit," Hendrickson said. "You can be up and you can be down, but you just have to stay fine."

As far as goals for the season are concerned, Hendrickson has some solid ones he wants to achieve, both individually and team-wise."

"Definitely just not get down on me this season," Hendrickson said. "If you know. last year was a tough year for me and it built me a lot. I think this year is going to be a great year for me, as long as I stay positive and just stay to myself and know that I've worked hard for this and I earned it."

Hendrickson is confident that despite the setback, things will come around for the Tigers in 2023 and the team will have a very good season once again.

"We have a new team and a lot of young guys and as long as we get them on board, I think we'll have a good season," he said.

