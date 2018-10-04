Andrea Sargent named Alton Memorial Hospital Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Andrea Sargent of Respiratory Care (center) is the Alton Memorial Hospital October Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message Her co-workers say that "Andrea is a perfect example of the values of AMH. Andrea’s patients trust and respect her. She is willing to move her schedule around to accommodate the department. She delivers education to our “Better Breathers Club” at AMH on a monthly basis. Andrea also helped implement AB6 kits in our department, which help us to respond and do our job at a quicker rate than normal. Andrea is very patient focused and a model employee." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip