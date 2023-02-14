Andrea and Cody's Love Story
February 14, 2023 10:10 AM
Listen to the story
Couples names: Andrea and Cody
City: Wood River
Date met or started dating: May 13, 2010
Date married: August 27, 2022
What makes your relationship special? Laughing together, having lots of fun and out blended family with seven kiddos.
Share a memory you have made together: Shopping for Halloween decor and him surprising me by decorating the entire house while I was at work. Halloween is our favorite holiday.