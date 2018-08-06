Andra Ebert, three American miniature horses, will pay special visit to Meridian Village
GLEN CARBON - American miniature horses therapy provide a well-known way of bringing happiness and comfort to senior adults.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, Andra Ebert and her three American miniature horses from Heartland Mini Hoofs in Taylorville, will visit Meridian Village at 27 Auerbach Place in Glen Carbon.
The horses, which weigh between 100-200 pounds and stand an average of 35-40 inches tall, are specially trained to interact with people in wheelchairs and hospital beds and brighten their mental, physical, social, and emotional well-being.
Andra and her horses Winnie, Bailey and Jasper make an average of 140 visits annually to nursing homes, hospitals and schools throughout the Midwest to make a positive difference in peoples’ lives.
Ebert started Heartland Mini Hoofs after retiring as a registered nurse and licensed social worker.
