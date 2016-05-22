Anderson, Schuster have big games in final Cougars baseball appearance

CHARLESTON, Ill. – Freshman Logan Andersen connected for his first career two-home run game, he, P.J. Schuster and Mario Tursi each finished with two hits and SIUE baseball banged out 11 hits total, but it wasn't enough. Eastern Illinois completed a three-game sweep with an 11-6 win Saturday at Coaches Stadium.

The lost their final 11 games and finished the 2016 season 9-40 overall and 6-34 in OVC play. Eastern Illinois finished at 15-39 overall and 8-22.

"It was a really tough year," SIUE Coach Danny Jackson said. "What I hope the guys take away is that they can overcome adversity. The older guys can take it into life and the younger guys too. They handled adversity with class."

Andersen finished the game 2 for 3 with the pair of home runs and three RBIs. Andersen led off the game with a home run to give the Cougars a 1-0 lead and then added another in a four-run seventh inning for the SIUE.

Andersen finished as the second-leading hitter for the Cougars at .289. He also tied for second in home runs (four) and RBIs (20). Andersen hit .351 over his last 10 games with three home runs.

"He's a hard-working kid and a heck of a player," Jackson said. "He's been a fixture in the leadoff spot for us and he did a fantastic job."

Schuster, the Cougars' top starter over the last two seasons, has started three games as SIUE's designated hitter. Schuster was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.

"He did a nice job with a hanging breaking ball," Jackson said. "And then he hit one off the wall for a double. I'm glad to see him do well in his last game as a Cougar.

Tursi finished 2 for 4 with a pair of singles and a run scored. Skyler Geissinger finished 1 for 4 with a home run. Keaton Wright finished 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Eastern Illinois built a 9-2 lead through six innings. SIUE used five hits to score four times in the seventh inning to close the gap to 9-6. The Panthers scored twice more in the eighth for the final margin.

EIU second baseman Cale Hennemann and designated hitter Demetre Taylor each drove in three runs for the Panthers in the win.

Chase Thurston (2-5) tossed four innings in relief to earn the win for the Panthers after starter Jake Johansmeier lasted just 2.1 innings.

SIUE starter Brandon Tatum (1-2) allowed four runs over three innings in the loss.

Saturday marked the final game for nine SIUE seniors. Besides, Schuster and Geissinger, pitchers Ryan Agnitsch, Jarrett Bednar, Ryan Daniels, Travis Felax, Zach Little and Zach Malach along with infielder Jacob Stewart each have played their final games for SIUE.

"Those nine seniors made a lot of great contributions to this program," Jackson said. "I wish them the best."