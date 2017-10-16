MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital will be hosting a job fair for experienced and new graduate RN's Thursday, October 26 from 4 - 8 p.m. in the lower level cafeteria vending area at the hospital, located at 6800 State Rt. Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062.

Hiring Managers will be available to provide information and discuss job opportunities!

Tours provided on ED, ICU/IMU, and Medical/Surgical Units

We have full-time, part-time, and PRN opportunities in Cardiac Cath Lab, Emergency Department, Home Health, ICU/IMU, Medical-Surgical, OB, PACU, Surgery, The Rehab Center

$7500 Sign-on Bonus (experienced RNs hired in ED, ICU/IMU, Medical/Surgical)

$3500 Sign-on Bonus (new graduates hired in ED, ICU/IMU, Medical/Surgical)

$2500 Employee Referral Bonus (experienced RNs hired in ED, ICU/IMU, Medical/Surgical)

We offer competitive pay and excellent benefits!

Submit an on-line application: www.andersonhospital.org

