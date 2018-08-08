Anderson Hospital medical staff and auxiliary present scholarships
MARYVILLE - One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to “give back” to the community. Our Auxiliary and Medical Staff do that every year through the scholarship programs they created for area students seeking education and careers in healthcare!
This year a total of 11 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each to be used for their education seeking healthcare careers.
The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to:
Rebekah Kuhl (Troy, IL)
Attending: St. Louis University
Major: Occupational Therapy
Kevin Schrader (Collinsville, IL)
Attending: Southern Illinois University/School of Medicine
Major: Medical
Lisa Dickman (Highland, IL)
Attending: Barnes Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing
Major: Nursing
Jennifer Werner (Edwardsville, IL)
Attending: Maryville University
Major: Nursing
Jacob Troeckler (Bethalto, IL)
Attending: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)
Major: Pharmacy
Abigail Kassing (Maryville, IL)
Attending: University of Evansville
Major: Physical Therapy
At their July General Meeting, the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary awarded five $1,000 scholarships for students in a health occupation program. Students receiving scholarships were:
Jamie Cummins (Maryville, IL)
Attending: Greenville University
Major: Health Psychology
Jacob Troeckler (Bethalto, IL)
Attending: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)
Major: Pharmacy
Courtney Deiters (Breese, IL)
Attending: St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Major: Pharmacy
Aaron Peach (Granite City, IL)
Attending: SIUC
Major: Medicine
Madison Schmidt (Maryville, IL)
Attending: SIUE
Major: Pharmacy
