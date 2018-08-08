MARYVILLE - One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to “give back” to the community. Our Auxiliary and Medical Staff do that every year through the scholarship programs they created for area students seeking education and careers in healthcare!

This year a total of 11 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each to be used for their education seeking healthcare careers.

The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to:

Rebekah Kuhl (Troy, IL)

Attending: St. Louis University

Major: Occupational Therapy

Kevin Schrader (Collinsville, IL)

Attending: Southern Illinois University/School of Medicine

Major: Medical

Lisa Dickman (Highland, IL)

Attending: Barnes Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing

Major: Nursing

Jennifer Werner (Edwardsville, IL)

Attending: Maryville University

Major: Nursing

Jacob Troeckler (Bethalto, IL)

Attending: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)

Major: Pharmacy

Article continues after sponsor message

Abigail Kassing (Maryville, IL)

Attending: University of Evansville

Major: Physical Therapy

At their July General Meeting, the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary awarded five $1,000 scholarships for students in a health occupation program. Students receiving scholarships were:

Jamie Cummins (Maryville, IL)



Attending: Greenville University

Major: Health Psychology

Jacob Troeckler (Bethalto, IL)

Attending: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)

Major: Pharmacy

Courtney Deiters (Breese, IL)

Attending: St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Major: Pharmacy

Aaron Peach (Granite City, IL)



Attending: SIUC

Major: Medicine

Madison Schmidt (Maryville, IL)



Attending: SIUE

Major: Pharmacy

More like this: