MARYVILLE - One of the best things about being a community hospital is when we get the chance to “give back” to the community. Our Auxiliary and Medical Staff do that every year through the scholarship programs they created for area students seeking education and careers in healthcare!

This year a total of 11 students earned scholarships worth $1,000 each to be used for their education seeking healthcare careers.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Pictured left to right are: Dr. Hulsen, Rebekah Kuhl, Dr. Wangard, Jacob Troeckler, Dr. Landgraf, Jennifer Werner, and Dr. Mulligan.

The Medical Staff awarded scholarships to:

Rebekah Kuhl (Troy, IL)

Attending: St. Louis University
Major: Occupational Therapy

Kevin Schrader (Collinsville, IL)

Attending: Southern Illinois University/School of Medicine
Major: Medical

Lisa Dickman (Highland, IL)

Attending: Barnes Jewish College Goldfarb School of Nursing
Major: Nursing

Jennifer Werner (Edwardsville, IL)

Attending: Maryville University
Major: Nursing

Jacob Troeckler (Bethalto, IL)

Attending: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)
Major: Pharmacy

Article continues after sponsor message

Abigail Kassing (Maryville, IL)

Attending: University of Evansville
Major: Physical Therapy

Left to right are: Jamie Cummins, Courtney Deiters, Aaron Peach, Madison Schmidt, and Jacob Troeckler.

At their July General Meeting, the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary awarded five $1,000 scholarships for students in a health occupation program. Students receiving scholarships were:

Jamie Cummins (Maryville, IL)

Attending: Greenville University
Major: Health Psychology

Jacob Troeckler (Bethalto, IL)

Attending: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE)
Major: Pharmacy

Courtney Deiters (Breese, IL)

Attending: St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Major: Pharmacy

Aaron Peach (Granite City, IL)

Attending: SIUC
Major: Medicine

Madison Schmidt (Maryville, IL)

Attending: SIUE
Major: Pharmacy

More like this:

Jan 1, 2024 - SIUE Staff Senate Awards Fall 2023 Scholarship

Jan 11, 2024 - Cougars Show Up for the Cardinals as SIUE Sponsors St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day at MLB Spring Training  

Dec 13, 2023 - Third-Generation SIUE Alum Sara Colvin Leads University Fundraising Efforts in New Role

Dec 12, 2023 - Students Honored During SIUE’s Special Graduation   

Nov 24, 2023 - Scholarship Application Deadline For First-Year and Transfer Students In SIUE School Of Engineering Is Dec. 15

 