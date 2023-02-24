ST. LOUIS - The 2023 Anderson Hospital Foundation Gala was held on February 4th at The Four Seasons Hotel in St. Louis.

The event marked the return of an “in-person” event after two years of a “virtual gala”. It included a cocktail hour, with passed hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, a gourmet dinner, a LIVE auction, an audience appeal fundraiser for the new Dialysis Center, and was followed by dancing to the sounds of the Well Hungarian Band.

Over 300 guests attended and enjoyed the festivities. “We have such a great following for this event and we thank our sponsors who always support us. We were also happy to be back “in-person,” said Lori St. John, Director of Development.

The event raised a total of $129,474.00. The Foundation allocates funds for capital projects and programs for Anderson Hospital.

The 2024 Gala will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel on February 3, 2024. Please contact Lori St. John at 618-391-6426 for more information.

