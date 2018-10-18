MARYVILLE - The Anderson Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Jeff Westerhold to the board of directors. The twelve-member foundation board provides leadership and fundraising efforts for carrying out the Foundation’s mission: to support and promote Anderson Hospital as it provides exceptional healthcare services for the communities it serves.

Jeff Westerhold, a Certified Financial Planner, is a principal at Scheffel Financial Services where he focuses on investment services, wealth management strategies, financial planning, estate and retirement planning, and insurance analysis.

Jeff and his wife Mary are Edwardsville residents and have two children, Maddie, a junior at the University of Kentucky, and Drew, a recent graduate of SIUE. Jeff is active in the local Rotary, an avid volunteer for Habitat for Humanity construction projects, and a member of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

“It is always exiting to welcome new board members to the Anderson Hospital Foundation,” says Keith Page, President and CEO of Anderson Hospital. “Jeff’s commitment to the community and belief in Anderson Hospital make him a welcome addition to the board.”

For more information about the Anderson Hospital Foundation, please call 618-391-6427 or visit www.andersonhospital.org.

