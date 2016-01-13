Anderson Hospital's Auxiliary presented the Hospital with its annual donation during the Auxiliary’s Annual Meeting held Jan. 11. The donation, which reflects funds raised in 2015, totaled $85,000. This annual donation is made possible through the Auxiliary Gift Shop, Life Line Program, the fundraising projects of the Ways and Means Committee, Vending Machine Sales, and the newborn photos program.

The Auxiliary has over 200 active members and is an integral part of Anderson Hospital. Volunteers gave nearly 40,000 hours of service to Anderson Hospital in 2015.

?Active Volunteers provide direct services to the Emergency Department, Pavilion for Women and Outpatient Surgery. Volunteers are on call for assistance with many tasks throughout the hospital and provide information to visitors at several lobby entrances. Patients and visitors also enjoy the free shuttle service the Auxiliary provides Monday – Friday. In addition, the hospital’s Gift Shop is entirely operated by the Auxiliary.

“The Auxiliary remains as dedicated and instrumental as ever in the continuing operation of Anderson Hospital,” said Keith A. Page, Anderson Hospital President. “We thank them for their many hours of service and commitment to making a difference in Anderson Hospital.”

In 2016, the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary celebrates 50 years of service. This milestone provides an opportunity for the staff to express appreciation for the time, talent and treasure shared by hundreds of volunteers over the past 50 years. Formed in 1966 as part of the grassroots effort to establish a community hospital, the Auxiliary, along with hundreds of dedicated community members, helped raise funds to build Anderson Hospital. Collinsville Campaign Chairman (1971), William Jokerst, said back in 1976, "The hospital has become a reality because of the efforts of so many people who have worked together for a common goal."

The Auxiliary continues to serve Anderson Hospital today in its mission to exceed expectations by providing personal, convenient, quality healthcare.

