Experience travel throughout Texas with a timeless trip to the home of the Alamo! As part of their 50th anniversary celebration, Anderson Hospital Auxiliary is organizing a special trip, Spotlight on San Antonio, with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator Collette. The tour will depart on April 3, 2016. Interested travelers can learn more about the tour by attending a free, informational presentation from Lora Carlson, a local Collette representative.

WHEN: July 20th at 6 pm

WHERE: Anderson Hospital

6800 State Rt. 162

Maryville, Illinois 62062

Enjoy a vacation immersing yourself in the laid-back atmosphere of this Texas city on the Spotlight on San Antonio tour, where you'll settle into your River Walk hotel for this fun getaway on April 3, 2016 for 5 days. Visit the legendary Alamo. Learn about the history of the San Antonio region at the South Texas Heritage Center. Be swept up in the romance of the Old West at a dude ranch in Bandera. Visit charming Fredericksburg nestled in the hill country and rich with German heritage. Discover the bold flavors of Texas wines and cuisine during dinner at an olive orchard. Cruise along the Paseo del Rio and immerse yourself in the laid-back atmosphere of this Texas city.

CONTACT: To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure for more information, please contact Richard at (618)288-7447 or rtranger@charter.net.

