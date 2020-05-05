MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital announced on Tuesday that it will resume elective surgeries following all guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health starting on Monday, May 11.

"It is our intent to run a full schedule,” said Dan Rojek, Anderson Hospital Director of Surgical Services. “However, daily review of census and supplies may cause an adjustment in the schedule.”

Rojek said in addition, the following restrictions will be in place at Anderson Hospital:

- As part of the Illinois Department of Public Health criteria, all elective surgery patients must receive COVID testing prior to case. *Does not include emergency cases.

- The COVID testing will be ordered by the surgeon/physician through Anderson’s pre-op nursing staff.

- Patients will be scheduled at our pre-authorized Drive Thru testing site located at 2930 North Center Street in Maryville, 48 – 72 hours in advance.

- Following COVID testing, patients will be asked to self-isolate until the day of surgery/procedure.

- The Surgery Center entrance off of Vadalabene Drive (green canopy) will be open to surgery center patients only.

- Patients will have to wear a mask when coming to the hospital.

- Patient’s family/support persons will be instructed to wait in their cars.

- Preauthorization by staff will be made for any patients requiring a support person to accompany them inside the facility (i.e. pediatric cases, patients with disabilities, etc.).

- If a support person is deemed appropriate, they will be screened prior to entry with temperature check and COVID symptom question checking. They will be required to wear a mask.

