MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital today announced the first-born at its hospital in 2021.

The first baby at Anderson Hospital in 2021 is Wesley Ryan K., shown above. Ryan K. was born at 12:20 a.m. on January 1. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long!

"Welcome Wesley!," Anderson Hospital said on its Facebook page.

