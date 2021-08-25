MARYVILLE - Anderson Hospital announced today out of an abundance of caution, it has decided to tighten its visitor restrictions starting Thursday, August 26, 2021.

"COVID patient numbers have been on the rise in recent weeks in addition to an already high inpatient census at the hospital," the hospital said in a statement. "Concerns with ICU bed availability in the region in addition to projected COVID patient numbers by the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force have prompted hospitals to take further precautions.

"These restrictions will remain in place until further notice to protect the health of patients, staff, and visitors. We encourage friends and family members to use phone calls or video chats to communicate with their loved ones. A family spokesperson is also encouraged to be selected in order to maintain a consistent path of communication with the healthcare team."

Effective Thursday, August 26, Anderson Hospital will have the following visitor restrictions:

No Visitors Allowed except for these areas:

Pavilion for Women (Obstetrics Unit)

(1) support person allowed during entire stay with patient.

Emergency Department

(1) visitor remains with the patient during ED visit.

Inpatient End of Life (non-Covid patients)

(2) visitors only. Visiting hours may vary.

Those select patient families will work with the Department's Nurse Supervisor to accommodate needs.

Patients with Intellectual and/or Developmental Disability or Cognitive Impairments

(1) support person may accompany the patient through the visit.

