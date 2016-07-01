MARYVILLE – Anderson Hospital is pleased to announce an affiliation with Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) of Staunton. Announcement of intent to affiliate was made in October of 2015. After a due diligence process and completion of all regulatory approvals, the Boards of both hospitals formed an affiliation agreement that establishes Anderson Hospital as the corporate parent to CMH effective July 1, 2016.

“Anderson Hospital and CMH have a history of working together cooperatively to improve access to healthcare services for the residents of Macoupin County and northern Madison County,” said Keith Page, President and CEO of Anderson Hospital. “As healthcare continues to evolve, our organizations will be better positioned to adapt to change together so that we can continue to provide coordinated, quality care, close to home.”

CMH recently finalized a $14 million upgrade and renovation, including a new Emergency Department, Laboratory, and Physical Therapy Department. And while it will continue as a 25 bed, critical access, not-for-profit hospital with 24/7 emergency care, it will also be updating its name. CMH will be doing business as Community Hospital of Staunton, An Anderson Healthcare Partner.

Page confirmed that senior leadership in Staunton will remain the same; however, Anderson’s Board of Trustees will now have ultimate authority on significant matters. Friends of Community Memorial Hospital Foundation will continue with its fundraising efforts and will exclusively support the needs of Staunton’s facility.

“Together these organizations are stronger and have broader resources,” said Sue Campbell, Community Hospital of Staunton, CEO. “This affiliation is good for the community and our hospital to ensure quality healthcare services are available locally, while patients that require a transfer for more medically complex services will be easily accommodated at Anderson.

