MARYVILLE - On Thursday, March 16, the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber honored Anderson Healthcare President and CEO, Keith A. Page, with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award during their 2023 Business Awards Gala.

Page, who marked twenty-seven years of leadership at Anderson Healthcare on February 5, 2023, has successfully led the system through the industry’s ever-changing environment for nearly 3 decades.

Page earned degrees in business administration from Washington University and health care administration from St. Louis University. He began his medical career serving in the Army Medical Service Corp. He was stationed at the Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Washington, and held the rank of Captain. Page then began his professional career with Alexian Brothers Medical Center in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove, where he served as vice president from 1985-1989. From there, he served as vice president with St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia until 1996.

Page began his career at Anderson Hospital in Maryville as chief operating officer in 1996 and became president of Anderson Hospital in 2003, which has since grown into Anderson Healthcare.

Page’s desire has always been to meet the needs of Madison County residents by bringing quality, advanced healthcare services to the communities served by Anderson Healthcare.

Some key projects Page has spearheaded include: Warren Billhartz Cancer Center, chest pain center and cardiac catheterization lab, acute inpatient rehabilitation unit, new intensive care unit, private patient rooms, 24/7 SSM Cardinal Glennon pediatric staffing in Anderson’s emergency room, 4 Express Care facilities throughout local communities, Maryville/Goshen Imaging, on-site Air Evac LifeTeam, and the establishment of Anderson Medical Group.

Most recently, Page was instrumental in the addition of Community Hospital of Staunton into Anderson Healthcare and in leading the development of the 15-acre Anderson Healthcare Goshen Campus in Edwardsville. This location includes three facilities including the Anderson Surgery Center with Cardinal Glennon Specialty Clinic, the Anderson Rehabilitation Institute and a 50,000 square foot, multi-specialty medical building offering outpatient services as well as over 20 Anderson Medical Group providers.

Alongside Page’s tremendous dedication to the advancement of Anderson Healthcare, he has remained committed to community involvement and business-related activities. Since his arrival at Anderson in 1996, he has served on the boards of: Alliance of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon, Main Street Community Center advisory council, United Way of Metro East, Lewis and Clark Boy Scouts, American Cancer Society of Madison County, Edwardsville Mobile Intensive Care Service, Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois, YMCA of Edwardsville, Rotary Club of Edwardsville, Ed/Glen Chamber scholarship selection committee, and the Illinois Hospital Association.

Page is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary Club of Edwardsville. He and his wife Kelly reside in Edwardsville and have two sons, Dustin and Brady.

Anderson Healthcare, one of the region’s largest employers, continues to evolve and innovate through Page’s leadership. The economic impact Page’s efforts have had, both directly and indirectly, are staggering. The positive quality-of-life impact on those needing accessible medical services is immeasurable.

