COLLINSVILLE – Anderson Healthcare has announced the groundbreaking of a new medical office for Anderson Medical Group, set to significantly expand primary care services in the Collinsville community.

The new facility, located adjacent to Anderson Healthcare’s existing urgent care at 1103 Beltline Road in Collinsville, aims to enhance access to quality healthcare for local residents.

"Anderson Healthcare remains committed to ensuring that every patient has access to the best possible care, close to home," said Anderson Healthcare President and CEO, Mike Marshall. "The expansion of primary care services is a crucial step in achieving this goal, providing residents with more convenient options for managing their health."

The medical office, designed and built by The Korte Company, is expected to be completed by Spring 2025.

The 6,200-square-foot building will cost approximately $3.5 million and will initially house five providers, with the potential for additional providers and services in the future.

Members of Anderson Healthcare staff, boards, and volunteers gathered on-site on Aug. 29, 2024, with some of the Korte team to commemorate the groundbreaking with a photo. The new facility represents a significant investment in the community's health infrastructure and a commitment to meeting the growing needs of patients in the region.

