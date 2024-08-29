COLLINSVILLE - Anderson Healthcare is excited to announce the groundbreaking of a new medical office building for Anderson Medical Group in Collinsville.

This modern facility will expand primary care services for the Collinsville community and will be conveniently located adjacent to Anderson Healthcare's existing urgent care facility at 1103 Beltline Road.

The new office will enhance access to quality healthcare, meeting the growing needs of patients in the region.

“Anderson Healthcare remains committed to ensuring that every patient has access to the best possible care, close to home,” Anderson Healthcare President and CEO Mike Marshall said. “The expansion of primary care services is a crucial step in achieving this goal, providing residents with more convenient options for managing their health.”

The new medical office building is being designed and built by The Korte Company and is expected to be completed in Spring 2025.

The building is approximately 6,200 square feet and projected to cost $3.5 million. It will house five providers with the option of additional providers and/or services in the future.

