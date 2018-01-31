MARYVILLE - The Auxiliary of Anderson Hospital in Maryville is offering $1,000 scholarships to students who are enrolled in a hospital-related health care field.

Students must be legal residents of the State of Illinois and must attend an accredited school, although it need not be an Illinois institution.

Winners will be announced in July, 2018. Applications must be received by May 15, 2018.

The scholarship application packets also include applications for the Anderson Hospital Physicians $1,000 scholarship (due May 15) and for the IHHA $1,000 scholarship (due April 15).

Applications are available through the financial aid and counseling departments of local academic institutions. They can be found at the Anderson Hospital main lobby desk, Volunteer Office, and the Switchboard. Applications can also be downloaded from the hospital’s website at andersonhospital.org. In addition you can contact Betty Ludwig, Auxiliary Scholarship Chairman, 6800 State Route 162, Maryville, IL. 62062.

