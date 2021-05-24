TROY – A full-scale, artistically crafted replica of the ancient Hebrew tabernacle built in the wilderness by the Hebrew nation will be on display and available for tours at Troy United Methodist Church this July. Travel back over 3,000 years into the desert between Egypt and Israel, where more than two million people banded together to build this sanctuary for their God.

People of all ages can explore this living museum and discover the deep significance of each element of the Hebrew tabernacle. Tours will run daily from 1-7 p.m., July 17-25, with group reservations available by phone call. The tour is divided into five sections, each lasting about 15 minutes. Please see troytabernacle.org for details.

Operated by the staff and students of Oklahoma Academy, Messiah’s Mansion has been offering traveling tours since 2003. The students, along with many volunteers, have completed over 50 exhibits in 17 states, as well as in Canada and Jamaica.

Setting up the tabernacle at Troy United Methodist Church will require 300 local volunteers to operate and 700 labor hours for setup alone. Messiah’s Mansion took care to furnish this to-scale representation with each of the items that would have been found in the original Hebrew tabernacle.

Troy United Methodist Church is the largest UMC in Madison County, IL. Troy UMC is on a mission to reach the Metro East community, making positive change and inviting all on a journey with Jesus.

