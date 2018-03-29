ALTON – The staff at Old Bakery Beer Company considers themselves a family.

To illustrate that point further, the brewery is hosting a “Fam-Raiser” Saturday, April 7, 2018. Brand representative Caleb Lewis said the event was planned when the staff heard the family of someone connected to them was enduring some hardships – especially financial in nature. That family will not be identified as to protect their privacy, but Lewis said they are dear to the extended Old Bakery Beer Company family.

Two local bands will be playing the Fam-Raiser with Old Bakery Beer Company employees in each of them. The Mindframes, featuring employee Justin Level, will take the stage in the brewery's event room at 8 p.m. and Polyshades, featuring Old Bakery Beer Company employee Cody Hale, will follow them.

Tickets for the event are $10 at the door and include a night of music as well as a complimentary brew from Old Bakery Beer Company being served by Lewis. Lewis is donating all of his tips to the family at the end of the night as well.

Donations for the cause have been accepted already from establishments such as Bush Refrigeration as well as several other Riverbend bars and restaurants, who have donated certain items for a raffle. Financial donations will be willingly taken until the show's end, but Lewis said donations for the raffle will be accepted until April 6 – the day before the event.

Lewis said the event not only continues the feeling the staff of Old Bakery is itself a family, but also continues the community work he says owners Lauren Pattan and James Rogalsky have been striving to continue since the brewery's establishment.

“It makes me love working here for Lauren and James so much more,” Lewis said. “They really do live up to their goals of always looking out for people in the community. It's getting to be a rare thing to see people doing that these days.”

