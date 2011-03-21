GRANITE CITY, IL - March 20, 2011- Art Park Ost Gallery presents On The Fence, a solo exhibition by area artist Jeremy Shipley. This exhibit will run in the APO Gallery, located at 1410 Niedringhaus Avenue in Granite City, from April 22 to May 4, 2011.

In keeping with the exhibit's theme, an opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Earth Day, Friday, April 22. The opening reception and the exhibit are free and open to the public. Complimentary appetizers and beverages will be available during the reception, with catering provided by Sherry Droste of Jerseyville.

The exhibit will feature a satirical art installation displaying the use of debunked, devalued, cheap, and recyclable art materials such as drawings, cardboard, paint, and other media. The artist will explore the relationships of drawing, installation, cardboard, and other everyday materials in the work presented. Freshly conceived and created, this exhibit will consume most of the gallery while encouraging a creative mental dialogue between the art and the viewer.

Shipley's artistic expressions and interests are evidenced through comics, cartoons, and animation. He also explores abjection, which is the tentative space between high and low art, between subject and object; the marginalization of drawing within the institution; and the conflation of writing and drawing as two very similar problem solving processes.

Recently featured in Alton's Jacoby Arts Center Mark Makers exhibition, Shipley will graduate in May from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. As a student at SIUE, his major is drawing and his minor is in art history with an emphasis in contemporary art history. A 2006 graduate of Jersey Community High School, Shipley now resides in Edwardsville. He is the son of Dan and Melissa Mustain of Jerseyville and Glenn Shipley of Carrollton.

For more information about On The Fence and the Art Park Ost Gallery, please contact Gallery Director Jennifer Flores at 314-406-4638.

