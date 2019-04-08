ALTON - One of the treasures of the area is the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary in Alhambra, owned by Shawn and Kathy Lewis.

Legendary Mustang Sanctuary will be hosting a Music Trivia Blast on Friday, April 12, at the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton. The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary has proudly earned a 100 percent successful adoption record placing over 100 wild mustang horses and burro to permanent loving homes since the Sanctuary’s founding in 2008.

"None of our adopted Mustang horses have returned to the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary," Cora Miller, public relations spokesperson of the Sanctuary, said. "Successful adoption is augmented by adoptive families who continue to use elements of their individual specialized training programs developed exclusively by the Sanctuary for lifelong enjoyment in the relationship with their beautiful Mustang horses.

"Our excellent reputation develops through the Sanctuary’s successful rescue mission. This good work has garnered national attention from the California Department of Forestry who contacted us with special requests to rescue their baby Mustang horses for adoption into permanent, loving homes. The details of transportation and resources to accommodate the requests are being developed to bring these beauties to Legendary Mustang Sanctuary where their bloodlines and American heritage will sustain for a generation. We are accepting grants or funding should you wish to donate to help with this important effort."

The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary continues to develop and grow as a Riverbend and Madison County asset in drawing tourists and visitors to the area.

“The mission of events like the Music Trivia Blast is to help the beautiful mustangs. When these mustangs are found, many are terrified, abused, sick, at the sanctuary they are rehabilitated and trained. Then we are able to adopt them out and get them into new, good homes. Donations are what keep us in business, and able to continue rescuing and rehabilitating the mustangs. The funds of the Music Trivia Blast will help with all of that,” shared Miller.

Miller continued and said Kathy and Shawn just passed the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Inspection and this is very important and has been planned for years.

“The Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is only one of four certified BLMs in the country,” she said. “We are the only one east of the Mississippi River. Madison County has this little gem right here. Right now there are six resident Mustangs and it can hold up to 15 for rescue, training, and adoption.”

The Music Trivia Blast will be MC’ed by local favorite, Big Papa “G” and BPG Entertainment. Music Trivia will cover many decades, from the ’60s to today. The variety is a great way to get friends and family fans of all different eras participating. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night. Additional music-themed games will be offered to add to the fun. A live auction will also be held during the event.

"There isn’t anything [Big Papa G] doesn’t know about music trivia. There is a lot of info about him and it took us a long time to book him. He is local; he does a lot of nonprofits and is very fun," Miller adds. "Papa G goes back to the different genres: ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and on and could go back even further. He has a plan and sometimes looks at the audience and adapts to the situation. His reviews are awesome on Facebook.”

BPG Entertainment provides more than just music. Greg Horta's (aka Big Papa G) love for music and fun led him to launch BPG Entertainment, a fully insured company that specializes in corporate events, weddings, birthday parties, family reunions, Sweet 16 parties, educational events, promotional events, and any other special occasion in the St. Louis and Metro East Area. Big Papa G handles disc jockey, entertainer, and emcee services.

In June, the Mustangs for Mustangs event at St. Louis Regional Airport will be held for the Legendary Mustang Sanctuary.

“I cannot express how much of a wonderful cause this is,” Miller said. “I call it saving history for the future. If we don’t rescue these animals they won’t be here for future generations to enjoy seeing them. We will only see them in old movies and history books. That is why events like the trivia night and the Mustangs for Mustangs events are so important.”

Prizes galore are available with a live auction at the trivia night. To be a sponsor, contact Cora or leave a text for sponsorship package details 618 444-7011. Funds raised by the event supports Legendary Mustang Sanctuary’s wild mustang horse and burro rescue mission, public education programs, and capital improvement hay harvesting equipment. Designated a 501(c)(3), Legendary Mustang Sanctuary is a non-profit animal rescue charitable organization. Donations and gifts to are fully tax-deductible in accordance with IRS rules. Call Kathy at 618-616-8875 with questions or needing additional Sanctuary information.

Visit https://www.legendarymustangsanctuary.org/

for tickets or stop by the Best Western Premier Hotel in Alton at 3559 College Ave., or at (618) 462-1220.

Leanne Guthrie also contributed to this story.

