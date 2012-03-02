AMS Sixth-Graders Visit WLCA 89.9 FM to Promote Blood Drive Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Radio Broadcasting students Olivia Gipson (left) and Jordyn Chiappa (right) show Alton Middle School sixth graders, including Anastasiya Carnahan (center) and Willie Cole (front), the ropes in the recording studio on the college's Godfrey campus. The students visited campus Thursday to record public service announcements and go on the air to promote their upcoming blood drive, to be held March 23 in partnership with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. "We're doing this community service project and implementing a technology lesson with it. The students learned how to create posters online and create audio and video to promote the event," said Tonya Shores, a science and social studies teacher at AMS (back, in gray). Photo credit: Lewis and Clark Community College Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip