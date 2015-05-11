The Alton Amphitheater Commission has a fiscal responsibility to the city and to taxpayers to make sure all events held at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater are fun, safe and fiscally responsible.

The Amphitheater Commission supports the mission of the Earthtones Festival. However, the Commission cannot completely ignore its policies, waive existing contracts or allow one non-profit organization to have special pricing that is not offered to all non-profit organizations wishing to use the Amphitheater.

Contrary to information currently being disseminated, the Alton Amphitheater Commission did not refuse to allow organizers to hold the Mississippi Earthtones Festival at the Amphitheater. Festival organizers requested a waiver of the normal rental fee, a $1,000 donation from the Commission, a waiver of existing contractual obligations as well as full control for alcohol sales, among other demands. The Commission in turn agreed to waive the fee normally charged other non-profit organizations in an effort to work with organizers of the event.

"After receiving a demand letter from Alton Main Street on behalf of the Earthtones organization, the Amphitheater Commission offered them very favorable terms, which they unfortunately declined," said Tom Hawkins, Amphitheater Commission Chairman.

"We have been in support of waiving the fee for the Earthtones event, but not to the point of giving them a better deal than we would offer to Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Senior Services Plus or any of the other non-profits that use the facility. We are disappointed they have chosen to move their event rather than work with the Commission to keep the event on the Alton Riverfront," added Robert Stephan, Commission member.

Given the fiscal crisis facing the City because of the Governor's budget cuts, the Amphitheater Commission cannot offer a special deal to any event organizer that would result in extra costs to the Commission and the City. Further, the Amphitheater Commission itself receives no city funding - it is tasked with raising funds through sponsorships.

"As a Commission, we have a responsibility to taxpayers and sponsors to run the facility in a responsible manner. We have worked hard to keep this event at the Amphitheater and offered good terms to do so. While we are disappointed Earthtones has chosen to move to another location, ultimately it is not the responsibility of the Commission to make sure those who wish to use the facility are able to break even or make a profit," said Commissioner Judy Egelhoff.

