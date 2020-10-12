Amphitheater Light Fixtures Damaged Over Weekend, Alton Police Seeks Information
ALTON - At 7:52 a.m. Sunday, it was discovered that multiple light fixtures at the Alton Amphitheater had been damaged.
"Additionally, a nearby circuit breaker box was damaged," Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said. "There are no suspects now, but officers have canvassed the area and are developing leads."
Alton city crews immediately started the cleanup process and finished glass removal Monday morning.
If you have any information leading to arrests in the amphitheater lights case, contact Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or the anonymous tipline at (618) 465-5948. Any information involving the case would be appreciated by the Alton Police Department.
