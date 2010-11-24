Betsy Smith, right, a certified yoga instructor, talks with a visitor at Alton Memorial Hospital's Women's Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The fair attracted 358 visitors and included almost 40 informational tables; presentations by Dr. Laura Hill, pediatrician, and John Kamp, owner of Terrace Salon and Spa in Godfrey; health screenings; tasty treats from South Bend Chocolate Company; a string quartet from the Alton Symphony Orchestra; and a free boxed lunch from Subway of Bethalto.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Smith teaches yoga, Tai Chi and Py-yoga classes at Alton Memorial's Human Motion Institute Rehabilitation and Sports Performance Center, 226 Regional Drive in Alton. There will be one free "Try a Class" for each discipline either Dec. 14 or Dec. 18. For more information or to sign up for one of the classes, call 1-800-392-0936.

More like this:

Jul 19, 2023 - Funky Planet Toys & Gifts Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Aug 22, 2023 - Pamela Moody Joins Executive Board of Madison County Conservative Caucus

Sep 26, 2023 - Lewis and Clark Wellness Fair to Spotlight Campus and Community Services

Jun 11, 2023 - Glen Carbon Homecoming, Heritage Museum Events, More This Summer

Feb 14, 2023 - Heather’s Zen Den Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary

 