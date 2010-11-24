AMH's Women's Wellness Fair proves successful Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Betsy Smith, right, a certified yoga instructor, talks with a visitor at Alton Memorial Hospital's Women's Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 20. The fair attracted 358 visitors and included almost 40 informational tables; presentations by Dr. Laura Hill, pediatrician, and John Kamp, owner of Terrace Salon and Spa in Godfrey; health screenings; tasty treats from South Bend Chocolate Company; a string quartet from the Alton Symphony Orchestra; and a free boxed lunch from Subway of Bethalto. Article continues after sponsor message Smith teaches yoga, Tai Chi and Py-yoga classes at Alton Memorial's Human Motion Institute Rehabilitation and Sports Performance Center, 226 Regional Drive in Alton. There will be one free "Try a Class" for each discipline either Dec. 14 or Dec. 18. For more information or to sign up for one of the classes, call 1-800-392-0936. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip