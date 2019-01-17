ALTON - Cathy Storey has had a long and highly successful career in hospital laboratory work. On Jan. 16, she was honored with a retirement tea at Alton Memorial Hospital as she retired as regional lab director for AMH and Christian Hospital.

Storey had more than 17 years of dedicated service to AMH and more than 46 years of laboratory experience.

Several wished Cathey well at her tea, including: Dr. Susan Rayne, a pathologist in the AMH Lab; Ruth Tepen, manager of the Lab; April Madden, who is succeeding Cathy as regional lab director; and Brad Goacher, vice president of AMH.

