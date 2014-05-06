ALTON, IL – Alton Memorial Hospital physicians, leaders and clinicians gathered recently to celebrate the Center of Distinction Award, which was given to the AMH Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine by Healogics Inc., the nation's largets provider of advanced wound care services.

The Center has achieved outstanding patient outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction of more than 92 percetn, a minimum 91 percent wound healing rate within 30 median days to heal, and other quality outcomes.

There were 511 ceners eligible for the Center of Distinction award in 2013, andonly 157 achieved the honor.

The Wound Care Center is a member of Healogics, a network of more than 550 centers, which provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating more than two million chronic wounds. Since 2005, the AMH Wound Care Center has offered highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which would not have healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments include hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

"Our Wound Care Center heals chronic wounds of patients who might otherwise experience an amputation or other life-threatening conditions," said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital. "We are proud to provide this specialized and needed service to our community."

"We're honored," said Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director for the AMH Wound Care Center. "It's a privilege to be part of a great collaborative effort between the hospital, physicians and Healogics. Together, we are able to heal patients in our community, getting them back to living happy, healthy lives."

For more information about the AMH Wound Care Center, call 618-433-7066.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage more than 550 wound care centers in the United States and see nearly 250,000 patients per year through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population. For more information or to find a Wound Care Center near you, please visit www.healogics.com.

Alton Memorial Hospital’s Wound Care Center recently celebrated another Center of Distinction Award. The staff includes, front row left to right, Dennis Hutchison, program director; Dr. Olusegun Coker, panel physician; Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director; Dr. Rafael De La Cruz, panel physician; Deanna Eberts, Healogics senior vice president; back row left to right, Kathy Kliefoth, nurse; Kathy Ridenhour, nurse; Bernice Smith, nurse; Kelly Skelton, nurse; Erica Brown, clinical coordinator; Tammy Miller, executive assistant; Tonya Ballard, hyperbaric medicine tech. Not pictured are Dr. Jacob Lamb, panel physician; Dr. Krista Nelson, panel physician; and Dr. Chris Aldridge, panel physician.

