ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine was one of the top performers for its parent company during the 2014 Diabetes Community Education Campaign.

The campaign by Healogics Inc. encourages each wound care center to utilize community outreach to educate health care providers about chronic wounds caused by diabetes. The AMH Wound Care Center has been honored as one of the top five Healogics centers out of 90 in the Midwest. The hard work and dedication to community education is important for patients and health care providers.

“Diabetes can be a debilitating condition, many times resulting in non-traumatic lower extremity amputations,” said Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director of the AMH Wound Care Center. “By being aggressive in our care of wounds complicated by diabetes, we have a high potential for limb preservation.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In the Alton community, approximately one out of five adults living in the area is affected by diabetes. Studies have shown that one out of four diabetics will develop a wound as a result of their diabetes.

For more information, call the AMH Wound Care Center at 618-433-7066.

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. Healogics and its affiliated companies manage nearly 600 wound care centers around the country and saw more than 234,000 patients in 2014 through a connected network of centers, partner hospitals, academic medical centers, patients and families. Leveraging its scale and experience, Healogics utilizes an evidence-based systematic approach to chronic wound healing in treating an underserved and growing patient population.

For more information, please visit www.healogics.com.

More like this: