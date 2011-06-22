Warriner Award is for Centers That Exceed Benchmarks for Quality Care

ALTON, IL -- When you have a wound that won’t heal, it’s important to seek treatment from a facility that is proven to be effective. That place is the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The Center recently received the prestigious Robert A. Warriner Award from Diversified Clinical Services (DCS), the wound care management company that partners with the hospital. This award is given to centers that meet or exceed the key quality benchmarks established by DCS for 24 consecutive months, and was awarded to only 6 percent of the more than 325 wound care centers in the Diversified network.

In 2009 and 2010, the AMH Center for Wound Care exceeded benchmarks with these outcomes:

96 percent patient satisfaction (benchmark: 90 percent)

98 percent healing outcomes (benchmark: 89 percent)

28 days to heal (benchmark: 30 days)

18 percent outliers, meaning any wound that has not healed within 14 weeks of treatment (benchmark: 21 percent)

“Receiving the Warriner Award means patients will get the quality of care here that will heal them,” says Dave Gislason, program director of the Center for Wound Care at AMH. “We follow proven clinical practice guidelines and the staff is educated on the best ways to treat each type of wound based on our database of more than 2.5 million wounds from centers across the country. We work closely as a team to ensure patients receive the most effective treatments. It’s a privilege to be part of a great collaborative effort between the hospital and Diversified Clinical Services. Together, we are able to heal patients in our community, getting them get back to living their lives happy and healthy.”

According to the Centers for Medicare Services, any wound that hasn’t healed in four weeks is considered a chronic wound.

“Untreated wounds can lead to an infection in the bone, which requires long-term intravenous antibiotics or even amputation,” Gislason says. “If a wound isn’t healing, patients should ask their doctor for a referral or simply contact the center. The Center for Wound Care offers advanced capabilities in treating chronic, non-healing wounds that most doctors’ offices don’t have, as well as special types of advanced treatment modalities unavailable at many area hospitals.”

The Center for Wound Care has a highly specialized, multi-disciplinary team of physicians on staff, including an emergency medicine physician, an infectious disease physician, a general/vascular surgeon and a podiatrist. Nurses and other staff members in the Center have extensive training, experience and ongoing education in wound management.

“DCS brings our hospital's Wound Care Center enormous resources and expertise, enabling us to meet the increasing need for specialized wound care,” said Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “We are thrilled to accept this award, and proud to offer this quality Center to our community."

The Center also offers state-of-the-art hyperbaric oxygen therapy, proven to speed healing, especially those caused by diabetes, osteomyelitis and radiation injury.

Most insurance companies and Medicare cover treatment at the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine. For more information, call 618-433-7066.

Diversified Clinical Services (DCS), located in Jacksonville, Fla., is the world’s largest wound care management company with more than 325 hospital partners delivering evidence-based care to patients with chronic wounds.

Wounds Frequently Treated at the Center for Wound Care

Arterial and venous wounds

Surgical wounds

Spider bites

Compromised skin grafts/flaps

Diabetic or pressure ulcers

Osteomyelitis

Delayed radiation injury

Any other chronic wounds that don’t heal

PHOTO BY RUSTY INGRAM

The staff at Alton Memorial Hospital’s Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine celebrates with the Robert A. Warriner Award. The staff includes, left to right, Kathy Kliefoth, RN; Pat Jabusch, RN; Lisa Bone, RN; Tammy Miller, office manager; Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director; Dave Gislason, program director; Kelly Skelton, RN; Patti Kain, RN, clinical coordinator; Nickie Giguere, CNA; and Tonya Ballard, CHT, hyperbaric technician/safety director.

