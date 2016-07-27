ALTON, IL -- Dr. Gregory Vlacich, MD, Ph.D, will be joining the Alton Memorial Hospital medical staff on Aug. 1 as medical director of Radiation Oncology.

Dr. Vlacich is board-certified and most recently was on staff at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Before that, he was with NRAD Medical Associates in Garden City, NY.

“I was attracted to Alton Memorial because of the mix it offers between patient-oriented community care and cutting-edge technology,” Dr. Vlacich said. “Specifically as it relates to radiation oncology, the Varian Truebeam linear accelerator allows for the opportunity to bring state-of-the-art treatment such as stereotactic body radiation therapy to the Alton community. Also, AMH has the added benefit of being part of the larger BJC network as well as the opportunity to interact with and benefit from the world class physicians and researchers at Washington University.”

Dr. Vlacich earned his undergraduate degree from Yale University and his medical degree from the University of Chicago/Pritzker School of Medicine in 2009. He also earned a doctorate in Molecular Genetics and Cell Biology from Pritzker. Dr. Vlacich served an internship at St. Vincent’s Catholic Medical Center in New York City and a residency at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

“Patients can expect to have an academically-minded clinician with community experience right in their backyard,” he said. “I hope to bring some of the benefits of an academic medical center to the community setting in Alton with the intention to maintain and expand those opportunities over time.”

Dr. Vlacich enjoys travel, cycling, running, and skiing, in addition to spending time with family and friends.

For more information, call the AMH Cancer Care Center at 618-433-7979.

